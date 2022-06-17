Kate Middleton just broke the royal family’s number one rule for a very important reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Being a royal entitles you to certain privileges – a designer wardrobe, personal chefs and all the Instagram likes. But it doesn’t come without its downsides, subjecting members to a life of obligation and rules, with an extremely large royal rulebook to follow.

From no shellfish while on royal tours to strict rules on walking down the stairs, there are a lot of protocols to be aware of, with the number one royal rule being a ban on talking politics.

This is a rule that Kate Middleton broke this week, and for a very important reason.

The Duchess surprised everyone and got political, hosting a roundtable with UK politicians to talk about a cause that was close to her heart – early childhood development.

The mother of three impressed upon the officials in attendance, from Health Secretary Sajid Javid to Minister for Families Will Quince, the need to prioritise the wellbeing of children, telling them there is “more we can all do”.

“It is a year since we launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted to Instagram alongside a photograph of Kate’s work. “Today was another opportunity to highlight the unique importance of the first five years and the significant impact it has on our later life outcomes.”

The statement continued: “The Centre’s research shows that the importance of the early years is underestimated, and, despite what the science is now telling us, we know that only a minority of people understand the critical importance of the first five years of a child’s life.

“This can be a complex issue but we have the opportunity to help shape the future.”

The public was undoubtedly impressed with the Duchess’ appearance, with the post raking in over 77,000 likes.

It looks like the risk paid off for Kate. More of this please!