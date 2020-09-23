A young girl just called Kate Middleton a ‘real-life princess’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this lockdown we’re only seeing more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

From surprise Zoom calls with essential workers to updates on her homeschooling the Cambridge children, the past few months have been all about Kate Middleton, with her role in the royal family seemingly elevated over these troubling times.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

This week, she went one step further, with Kate receiving a new Princess title from a young girl.

Five-year-old Mila was among the people who were chosen as winners in the Duchess of Cambridge’s Hold Still photography competition. And when speaking to ITV’s royal correspondent Chris Ship on Royal Rota, she explained: ‘There’s a real-life princess who picked my picture and the Queen knows about everything. Everyone in this whole entire world will see my picture.’

Chris Ship agreed that ‘Kate is what you might call a “real-life princess”‘ and the show’s producer Lizzie Robinson is reported to have said of Mila’s comments: ‘She summed that up pretty well, didn’t she?’

Well, this is lovely.