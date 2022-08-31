Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While Princess Diana may no longer be with us, the royal family has made sure her legacy lives on through her sons’ charity work, in the little style tributes to Diana that Kate Middleton makes on a daily basis and even in the wedding flowers carried by Meghan Markle.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge that is expected to make an especially significant tribute to her late mother-in-law however, with Kate Middleton thought to be inheriting Princess Diana’s title.

According to The Sun, Kate Middleton could become the next Princess of Wales down the line.

When Prince Charles becomes King, his former title as Prince of Wales will pass onto Prince William, giving Kate the choice to adopt the title famously connected to Diana.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Although Camilla is well within her rights to take on the title Princess of Wales, she instead publicly goes by another title: the Duchess of Cornwall. It’s easy to see why she chose not to pick up the mantle of Princess when she married Charles, out of respect for the late royal.

The title hasn’t been used since Diana Spencer assumed the role in 1981, when she married Prince Charles.

Kate Middleton will therefore make history if she takes on the role.

We will continue to update this story.