Meghan Markle has chosen to hire Princess Diana’s former lawyer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made waves last year as they announced they were taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday after the tabloid published a private letter that Meghan Markle had written to her father, Thomas Markle.

According to Meghan, the publication misquoted her messages with her father in order to portray her negatively.

The Sussex couple’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers started last week and Meghan Markle chose to hire Princess Diana’s former lawyer, David Sherborne, to represent her.

Barrister David Sherborne famously represented Princess Diana, specialising in privacy, confidentiality and defamation, but on closer inspection he appears to boast a long list of celebrity clients. We’re talking Kate Moss, Sir Elton John, Hugh Grant, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, the Spice Girls and Donald and Melania Trump.

According to the media and communications law firm 5RB, ‘[David Sherborne] is also acting for HRH The Duchess of Sussex in her misuse of private information, breach of data protection, and infringement of copyright action against Associated Newspapers.’

‘I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces’, Prince Harry explained, referring to the constant abuse his wife has faced since becoming a royal when they announced they would be taking legal action.

‘There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t live in a world where there is no accountability for this.’

The lawsuit is still ongoing.