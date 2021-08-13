One A-lister says pregnancy comparisons to Kate Middleton left her in tears 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past year we’ve only been seeing more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

From surprise Zoom calls with essential workers to updates on her homeschooling the Cambridge children, 2020 and 2021 have been all about Kate Middleton, with her role in the royal family seemingly elevated over these troubling times.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

This week, it was her past pregnancy with Prince George that made news as Kim Kardashian opened up about being compared to the Duchess while they were both expecting children. This is something the A-lister recalled left her in tears.

‘It was really, really crazy,’ Kim recalled to Kristen Bell and Monica Padman on the podcast, We Are Supported By. ‘They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say, “Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale”. It was so nasty. I don’t think that would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I really can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was okay. But I would sit at home and cry all the time.’

