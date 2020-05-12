We have all just been treated to a rare look into Kate Middleton’s childhood home

And it’s gorgeous.

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes.

One of the main ways of contacting each other is now social media. And from celebrities holding virtual exercise classes from their sitting rooms to live streaming concerts from their kitchens, it’s safe to say that we’re all getting to know each other and sneak a peek inside each other’s homes.

Not exempt from this is the royal family, with everyone from the Queen to the Wessexes posting videos and pictures from within their abodes.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been one of the most active on social media, posting multiple videos and photographs with her family inside their Norfolk home and even giving a sneak peek inside her Kensington Palace office.

It is her childhood home that is making the most news this week however, with a video from the Middletons going viral.

Kate’s younger brother James posted a video to social media from the garden of the Middletons’ family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, where he is currently isolating with his parents and his fiancee Alizee Thevenet. The video in question shows James shaving his beard for the first time in seven years.

It also however gave an insight into Kate’s childhood home and Middleton family life in general – alfresco wine evenings, home made bunting, dogs everywhere, flower displays and a beautifully manicured garden.

Interiors goals alert.