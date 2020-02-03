Jennifer Lopez invited her daughter on stage at the Super Bowl to make an important political statement

Just when we thought we couldn't love J-Lo more

A special guest joined Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show in Miami to make an important political statement.

Jennifer’s 11-year-old daughter Emme, who she shares with ex-husband and fellow musician Marc Anthony, joined her mother in a powerful duet of 1999 hit ‘Let’s Get Loud’, proving that music runs in the blood.

It’s not the first time that talented Emme has performed alongside her mother, but it was definitely the most monumental: as she tailed off into a solo rendition of ‘Born in the USA’ for the 65,000 capacity venue.

In what was undoubtedly a pointed criticism of Donald Trump’s bigoted attitudes towards immigrants, Emme, whose nickname is Lulu, belted out the Bruce Springsteen hit while her mother spread a cape to reveal the American flag, which was then revealed to have the Puerto Rican flag on the reverse side.

Both J-Lo and Marc Anthony were born in New York to Puerto Rican parents. A source had previously told Page Six that Emme’s performance would stand as a ‘symbol of the American dream’.

Earlier in the week Shakira and J-Lo made a joint appearance on Good Morning America to discuss Sunday’s celebration of America’s diversity, with Shakira explaining: ‘I want [the audience] to feel joyful that they just went to a great all-inclusive party, a party that integrates cultures and diversity.’

‘I feel truly honored to be representing so many people out there. Women, Latinas, and people of any ages,’ the Colombian singer continued. ‘I think that J-Lo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background. It doesn’t really matter where you’re from, how old you are … what matters is what you have to say. And we’re here, and we have a lot of stuff to say.’

With amazing female role models like these, we’re dying to see what Emme does next.