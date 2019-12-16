Melania Trump has finally addressed her husband ‘bullying’ 16-year-old Greta Thunberg

Donald Trump is one of the most talked-about people in the world, with his DT quotes making us all face-palm on the regular.

The president of the United States never fails to be controversial, and from explaining why he deserves a Nobel Prize to his comments about The Squad and his snubbing his daughter Tiffany, the past year has been no exception.

This week however it was his past comments about 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg that made news, as his ‘bullying’ quotes resurfaced.

After spearheading the worldwide climate strikes, Greta took to the stage at September’s UN Climate Summit to call for action and give politicians a dressing down.

‘You are still not mature enough to tell it as it is,’ Greta addressed the politicians. ‘You are failing us but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you and if you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here right now is where we draw the line.’

But while others credited the 16-year-old for speaking up, Donald Trump was accused of mocking the activist.

Posting a video of her emotional speech to his Twitter account, Donald Trump captioned the upload: ‘She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!’

Not long after Trump’s condescending tweet, people started to call on First Lady Melania, informing her that she needed to take action on behalf of her anti-bullying campaign, #BeBest.

‘The sitting President of the United States is gleefully cyber-bullying a 16 year-old girl with aspergers because she’s passionate about saving humanity from itself,’ tweeted one user. ‘Really great job on your #BeBest campaign there, Melania.’ Another posted: ‘Hey @FLOTUS. Your husband is mocking a young girl on social media. #BeBest.’

The feud continued as Greta was named Time‘s person of the year this month, something that the President was dismissive about.

Melania broke her silence on the subject this week, but not in the way people expected.

After calling out people for including her son Barron in Donald’s impeachment inquiry, the public reminded the Flotus that the behaviour was similar to that of her husband’s outward mocking of Greta Thunberg.

This is something that Melania attempted to shut down over the weekend, with a White House press secretary releasing a statement, via CNN reporter Kate Bennett.

‘BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children. It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently – as most married couples do. Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy’.

Unsurprisingly, the internet is not impressed.

We will continue to update this story.