Here’s why Jackie Kennedy’s iconic pink suit is locked away until 2103

Jackie Kennedy’s pink suit has become synonymous with her name, arguably being one of the most iconic fashion pieces of all time.

The pink Chanel suit and matching pillbox hat was worn by the former First Lady on November 22 1963, the day that her husband, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Jackie Kennedy famously wore the blood-soaked suit in the aftermath of her husband’s death, and when asked if she wanted to change out of it, she replied: ‘Let them see what they’ve done’.

But while the assassination took place 56 years ago, the pink suit is not for the eyes of the public, reportedly kept in a ‘secure area, under climate-controlled conditions, and stored flat in special containers for preservation purposes’, as per the National Archives.

The piece of history was reportedly donated to the National Archives in 2003 by Caroline Kennedy, Jackie and JFK’s daughter. But while the National Archives now have it, there is said to be a request that the suit not be displayed for fear it would ‘dishonour the memory’ of Jackie and JFK or ’cause any grief or suffering to members of their family’.

In fact it is said that if the suit is made available for viewing, it won’t be until 2103, when the Kennedy family will apparently reconsider whether access should be granted.