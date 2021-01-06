Ivanka Trump’s surprising selfie with Donald Trump is confusing the internet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Donald Trump never fails to be divisive, with his controversial DT quotes making us face-palm on the regular

Someone who bears the brunt of this backlash is his daughter and political advisor, Ivanka Trump.

The 39-year-old is a controversial figure, publicly ridiculed and made unwelcome from joining women-led movements like the Time’s Up campaign after condoning and even promoting her father’s polices.

That’s right. While Donald Trump is definitely her biggest fan, even saying he would date her if she wasn’t his daughter, it looks like the rest of the world isn’t so convinced, with Ivanka even reportedly cycling in the dark to avoid Trump protestors.

This week, Ivanka made headline news as she uploaded a rare selfie featuring her father, Donald Trump, and it unsurprisingly went viral.

The photograph which appears to be on a plane to Georgia ahead of the Senate runoff election shows Donald on his phone, presumably tweeting something controversial.

It wasn’t just the photograph that got the world talking but also Ivanka’s tagging activity.

For unknown reasons, Ivanka didn’t tag her dad as Donald Trump in the post, instead tagging him as Meatloaf.

This of course led to the post going even more viral.

‘Why did she tag meatloaf?’, commented one twitter user, while another posted: ‘I would just like to point out that she didn’t tag her dad in this picture. However she did tag Meat Loaf. I feel like there is some symbolism in that.’

This is extremely confusing.