Idris Alba has high hopes on collaborating with this actor on a new project

They'd make quite the duo

Idris Elba’s career has gone from strength to strength, and there’s simply nothing he can’t do.

The 49-year-old actor has proved to be a dab hand as a DJ, as he was called on to provide the music at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, plus he can rap, he has starred in hit TV shows and Marvel franchise, and has recently broken into the beauty industry with a new skincare label S’ABLE with wife Sabrina.

Despite huge success with BBC drama Luther, the 49-year-old actor has his sights set on a new project with Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Idris has claimed he felt a “vibe” with the Titanic star after they hit it off at a party.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: “I went to a friend’s party recently and he was there, and we got into a conversation.

“It just felt like, you know what, I would love to work with this dude.

“He’s a really nice guy and obviously he’s an incredible actor but you know when you just get a vibe with someone, and you’re, like, ‘OK Leo, let’s go at it’.’ Watch this space.”

There have been ongoing conversations surrounding Idris taking on the role as James Bond.

It was recently claimed Idris was back in the running to play James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig as the 007 agent.

While it hasn’t been confirmed if Idris will take on the titular character, it has also been rumoured he could appear as Bond’s next villain, although this has also yet to be confirmed.

A source previously told The Sun: “Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond’s story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist.

“However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realised how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research.”