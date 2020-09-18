A Harry Potter Funko Pop! advent calendar is here to make Christmas very merry indeed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Disney socks advent calendar is back in Boots, you can order your favourite beauty advent calendar, and you can look forward to a giant Ferrero Rocher this year thanks to Aldi.

And if you’re a big Harry Potter fan you can also treat yourself to this Harry Potter beauty advent calendar which is full of Hogwarts themed bath bombs, hand creams, bath essence, lipstick and nail polish.

However, if beauty isn’t your thing but you’re a Potterhead through and through then you can still get your hands on something magical because Funko Pop! are releasing a Harry Potter advent calendar full of figurines that will look perfect on any shelf. It was such a hit last year that it’s back again, and it’s perfect for every witch and wizard out there.

The 2020 version comes with 24 mini figures leading up to Christmas, and this year information about what’s behind the doors has been leaked early. In fact, we know that there will be a Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Hagrid hiding in the advent calendar.

Marvelous.

The characters will be ditching their 2019 dress code and instead sporting some winterwear.

It’s currently available for preorder on Amazon for £25.75 instead of the usual price of £38.55, so it’s a steal. But stocks are currently low, so if you want to get your hands on one you’d better be quick or risk losing out.

Magical!