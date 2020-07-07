Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly ready to expose some ‘big names’ during the court hearings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI last week, with her charges in relation to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell’s ex-boyfriend.

The 66-year-old multimillionaire businessman and registered sex offender died in an apparent suicide last year. At the time, he was being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls (some as young as 14).

Over the past decade, Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of aiding Epstein, with some claims that the socialite lured young women into Epstein’s houses and forcibly coerced them into performing sexual acts.

Prince Andrew has found himself involved in the case due to his close relationship with both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, and the reports made by one woman, Virginia Guiffre, formerly Roberts, that she was allegedly brought to the UK aged 17 to have sex with the royal. According to Guiffre, she was introduced to Prince Andrew by Ghislaine.

The royal family has denied the claims, with Prince Andrew explaining during his controversial Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis that he had no recollection of meeting her. He also went on to find holes in the allegations by explaining that he medically couldn’t sweat (something doctors have since disputed) and using a Pizza Express in Woking as his ‘alibi’.

The Duke of York has since stepped back from his public duties, stating that he unequivocally regrets his ‘ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein’. Despite this however, a top attorney claimed that Prince Andrew had ‘provided zero cooperation’ in the investigation. This is something that the Prince is said to be ‘bewildered’ by.

Ghislaine’s arrest by the FBI last Thursday has prompted all of this to resurface.

The socialite, who is said to have been in hiding before her arrest, will reportedly be going to federal court this week for her alleged involvement in ‘enabling, facilitating, or participating’ in sex trafficking and the abuse of multiple women.

According to The Guardian, if she is convicted, Maxwell could face up to 35 years in prison.

It was most recently reported by former Epstein associate, Steven Hoffenberg that Maxwell was prepared to name some big names.

‘She’s going to be naming some big names — not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes,’ Hoffenberg explained via The New York Post. ‘She won’t be able to handle jail – and she’ll immediately start talking to try to get out of it.’

We will continue to update this story.