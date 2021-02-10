Zara just launched a Valentine’s Day collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Zara has launched a new collection dedicated solely to Valentine’s Day, and whether you have a home date night planned or absolutely hate everything to do with the occasion (my personal highlight are all the food delivery boxes, I couldn’t care less about the cards etc), I think you’ll like it.

After all, the ‘love’ collection has a little something for everyone. Sure, there are the obligatory red items, but they’re mega chic rather than corny. Think oversizes coats, satin wraparound tops with matching skirts and lace slip dresses, as well as lingerie of course.

But there are also some everyday pieces you’ll love layering with your existing wardrobe, such as printed t-shirts (the E.T. and Yoko and John ones are personal favourites) and Breton tops.

With prices starting at £19.99 for the aforementioned t-shirts and ending at £129 for the coat, it’s a pretty reasonably priced collection too.

It’s worth noting that this is likely to be a limited-edition capsule for obvious reasons, and with Valentine’s Day being around the corner, you might want to jump on this or regret it later.

Either way, happy shopping.