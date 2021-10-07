Zara has revealed its first ever celebrity collaboration

Zara has introduced its first ever celebrity collaboration, the Zara x Charlotte Gainsbourg collection.
Charlotte is of course a famous French singer, songwriter and actress, and the daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin, and a fashion icon like her model and actress mother.
In particular, her signature look often involves denim, which is prevalent in the collection.
‘I have a passion for jeans and I have always wanted to have a tiny collection of what I wear day-to-day. It is very straightforward and it is exactly what I put on,’ says Charlotte.
She has sourced and collected countless pairs over the years, ever since she saw her father wearing them. As a result, she honed her tastes for the collection, which shows denim in two styles: an extra-long, relaxed fit in black and a shorter jean with a flared cut in a dark blue wash. Other denim pieces include an ample over-shirt in a vintage-inspired wash, and a Western-style shirt.
But the collection doesn’t stop at jeans, it also includes a 70s trench and two jackets, one slightly oversized in corduroy that Charlotte referenced from her father’s wardrobe, and the other, more tailored and masculine.
Then you’ve got all your basics: a long-sleeved sweater, transparent, jersey T-shirts, a visible triangle bra. For accessories, a slouchy leather backpack and a round-toe ankle boot in supple leather that adds polished edge.
The collection is available to shop now.