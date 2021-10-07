Zara has revealed its first ever celebrity collaboration

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Zara has introduced its first ever celebrity collaboration, the Zara x Charlotte Gainsbourg collection.

Charlotte is of course a famous French singer, songwriter and actress, and the daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin, and a fashion icon like her model and actress mother.

In particular, her signature look often involves denim, which is prevalent in the collection.

‘I have a passion for jeans and I have always wanted to have a tiny collection of what I wear day-to-day. It is very straightforward and it is exactly what I put on,’ says Charlotte.

She has sourced and collected countless pairs over the years, ever since she saw her father wearing them. As a result, she honed her tastes for the collection, which shows denim in two styles: an extra-long, relaxed fit in black and a shorter jean with a flared cut in a dark blue wash. Other denim pieces include an ample over-shirt in a vintage-inspired wash, and a Western-style shirt.

But the collection doesn’t stop at jeans, it also includes a 70s trench and two jackets, one slightly oversized in corduroy that Charlotte referenced from her father’s wardrobe, and the other, more tailored and masculine.

Then you’ve got all your basics: a long-sleeved sweater, transparent, jersey T-shirts, a visible triangle bra. For accessories, a slouchy leather backpack and a round-toe ankle boot in supple leather that adds polished edge.

The collection is available to shop now.