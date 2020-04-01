You can buy Kate Moss’ jacket for a good cause

If you’ve ever dreamt of owning your favourite celebrity’s wardrobe, now’s the chance. A host of personalities and influencers, from Thandie Newton to Rachel Weisz, Pernille Teisbaek to Camille Charriere have put items of their clothing up for sale, and it’s all for a good cause.

Vestiaire Collective, the pre-owned fashion platform, is hosting the charity sale in order to support the fight against COVID-19.

The initiative will raise funds to support local hospitals and scientific research working to combat the virus.

The collective community charity sale offers pieces donated from inspiring profiles including a faux fur leopard print jacket donated by Kate Moss, a Louis Vuitton silk blouse donated by Rachel Weisz, designer heels donated by Thandie Newton, a Jenny Packham dress donated by Charlotte Tilbury and a vintage blouse by Clare Waight Keller.

SHOP THE VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE CHARITY SALE HERE

Other celebrities who have donated include Anna Dello Russo, Bella Freud, Caroline Issa, Carine Roitfeld, Robert Pires, Margherita Missoni, Farida Khelfa to name a few.

All proceeds from the sale, including 100% of Vestiaire Collective’s commission, will be donated to a number of charities working to fight the COVID-19 virus including The World Health Organisation, the Italian Lombardia Region Fundraising, the France/Paris Hospitals Foundation and Madrid’s La Paz Hospital.

Shopping and a good cause, what more could you want?