This is how much the cast of Empire Bling spend on their outfits

If you haven’t yet caught up on Bling Empire yet, then do yourself a favour and spend this weekend binging on it (what else are you going to do?).

It is chock full of dramatic moments, including an angry Power Ranger and diamond necklace feud, as well as penis pump-gate and placenta-eating people.

Then there is the glorious fashion. There is rich, and then there is Bling Empire rich. We’re not just talking designer ready-to-wear here, we’re in the couture, one-of-a-kind league, the kind that doesn’t even have a price tag. Or does it?

Designer fashion expert and CEO of our-girl.com has worked it out for us, and you won’t be surprised to hear that the most expensive outfit on the show comes courtesy of Beverly Hills queen Christine Chiu (sorry Anna), coming in at just over £100k.

This is thanks to the outfit she wears to Anna’s dinner part, and that Louis Vuitton pink sapphire and diamond necklace. It is part of Louis Vuitton’s Les Eclatantes collection and is made up of white gold, pink sapphires and diamonds, and is estimated to be worth around £99k.

She matches this with a Carolina Herrera V-Neck Belted Ombre-Tulle A-Line Gown, which will have set her back a modest £2k (Christine is a regular at Couture Weeks, often ordering pieces straight off the runway).

Later in the series, Christine dons a Dolce and Gabbana gold Floral-Print Satin Jacquard suit, costing a cool £2,5k for the jacket and £1k for the trousers. She styles this with 18k Piaget Limelight earrings – estimated worth £87k.

Meanwhile, Anna Shay’s most expensive outfit on the show is worth around £8,000, a pink top and blazer combo from Balmain, though she does later accessories an outfit with a Boucheron diamond ring worth almost £6k.

Do bear in mind that these are just some of the outfits we see on the show, just imagine how much their wardrobes are worth.