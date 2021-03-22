This is apparently the most instagrammed bag ever

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s no secret purchasing a designer handbag can be a seriously good financial investment, especially as certain brands really hold their value. However, it certainly can’t hurt if they do well on social media.

New research by OnBuy has revealed the most Instagrammed designer handbags based on hashtags, and they’re surprisingly all classics rather than one hit wonders.

Topping the list is the Hermes Birkin bag, with an impressive 5,914,103 Instagram posts using the hashtag. This is one of the bags that not only most holds it value, but increases over time, costing up to £250,000 for the rarer designs.

Following behind in second is the Hermes Kelly bag with 5,451,995 posts currently on Instagram. Reported to have an average starting price of £6,000, it’s definitely the cheaper option of the two.

In third with a whopping 2,091,718 hashtags is the Dior Lady Dior bag. Despite having come out in 1994 it’s still a popular bag among many. Among the slightly newer bags launched in 2016 is the Gucci GG Marmont which is the fourth most Instagrammed bag with 976,651 posts.

A decade after its release, the Chanel Boy bag is still one of our favourite designer bags with a current total of 849,059 posts.

Completing the top 10 most Instagrammed designer bags are:

6: Céline Trapeze bag – 659,694 hashtagged posts

7: Gucci Dionysus bag – 646,880 hashtagged posts

8: Dior Saddle bag – 558,122 hashtagged posts

9: Chanel Flap bag – 532,139 hashtagged posts

10: Givenchy Antigona bag – 529,079 hashtagged posts