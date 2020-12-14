The Cambridges wear matching festive jumpers in their 2020 Christmas card

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2020 Christmas card has been shared on social media, and it’s as delightful as last year’s.

The photo shows the Cambridges and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sitting on a bail of hay in front of logs.

As the family have spent most of the year at their Anmer Hall home in Suffolk, it’s thought that is where the photo was taken.

The vibe is very much cosy, with all of them wearing similar knitted jumpers in autumnal shades of brown and green (which breaks their tradition of wearing blue).

Everyone is wearing a shirt underneath their jumpers, nailing that elusive smart but casual vibe. The real star of the show though is Princess Charlotte and her properly festive knit, which depicts a house with nordic vibes.

It is by Ralph Lauren and also comes in a dress version though both have now sadly sold out. Fear not though, as I’ve found an equally festive knit that you might like, which you can shop above.

Merry Christmas indeed.