Yesterday, the Cambridges’ Christmas card was leaked online, and we were naturally here for it.

The picture, which looks to have been taken in the summer, shows Kate, William, and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis posing on a vintage motorcycle and side car.

The Duchess looks radiant in a pale blue printed wrap dress by Boden, which is sadly sold out, while the Duke looks dapper in a blue shirt. The children are also all wearing shades of blue, from navy polo necks to checked blue dresses and dungarees.

And this is where it all gets familiar, as for the past couple of years, the royals gave opted to wear blue for their Christmas cards, and you especially notice it in the 2017 Christmas card.

So there you have it, is this a conscious decision? Is it perhaps the family’s favourite colour?

Prince Diana also loved wearing blue, so perhaps there is a link there. Either way, we love it.