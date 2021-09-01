Sienna Miller is launching a second hand clothing campaign

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Today marks the start of this year’s #SecondHandSeptember Oxfam challenge, where consumers are encouraged to wear or shop second hand clothing, to combat the negative effects of fas t fashion on the planet.

Fronting the campaign is none other than style icon Sienna Miller, aka the Queen of Vintage, who dons her favourite pre-loved items, including the below faux-fur coat, showing us you don’t have to invest in the latest trends to look chic.

And the best news is you’ll be able to shop her looks at the Oxfam pop-up in Selfridges, open throughout September.

Sienna says, ‘I am delighted to be the face of Oxfam’s Second Hand September to help draw attention to how choosing second-hand fashion can be kinder for our planet. These small changes can make a huge difference. And rooting around in a charity shop is like hunting for treasure. Be a magpie! #secondhandseptember’

The Oxfam/Selfridges pop-up shop, which is styled by Oxfam’s independent fashion advisor Bay Garnett, celebrates all the vintage treasures that can be unearthed in Oxfam shops, such as heritage tweed or sheepskin coats, punk-inspired clothes with zips and studs and velvet dresses. Illustrator James Lacey, of Pointless Illustrations, has also designed a one-off T-shirt for the event which will be on sale in store.

Bay Garnett says, ‘I have always loved charity shopping – the creativity involved in putting random clothes together to make an outfit, and the independence of choosing second-hand. But aside from the fun, we all need to think about shopping second-hand with the climate emergency in mind – so that we’re using less of the planet’s virgin resources, and sending less to landfill. No matter how small our acts and choices seem, we can all make a difference. I love how the Selfridges pop-up shop brings Oxfam prices to Oxford Street, making it a choice that’s accessible to everyone’s pockets.’

You can support the campaign by heading to the pop-up store, shopping Oxfam online or finding your nearest Oxfam branch.

You can also practice circular fashion all year around, by finding pre-loved treasures at the best online vintage stores and online clothing rental sites for occasion dressing.

According to the charity, consumers send 13 million items of clothing a week to landfill, and the textile industry accounts for up to 10 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions – more than international aviation and shipping combined.