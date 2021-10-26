This is why royals often carry shawls at evening events

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Royal fashion protocol can sometimes be a tricky thing to navigate, especially when it includes outdated rules, such as wearing gloves in public, or nude tights.

One such rule dictates that the likes of Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton shouldn’t take their coats off in public, lest it raise some eyebrows. I know, I know.

Apparently this wouldn’t be considered very ‘ladylike’, so they have found some ways around it, which include covering up with shawls when dressed up for an evening do on a cold night.

The Queen used to favour fur stoles for such events, though of course that raises animal cruelty questions, and Her Majesty has since promised not to wear them anymore.

As for Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, especially when wearing strapless evening gowns, they have favoured lighter fabrics such as silk and satin, to add a romantic touch to their outfits while keeping warm.

For daytime events, you’ll either see royal women wearing their coats, or with them off, but never in an in-between state. If they do need to take their outerwear off, they’ll discreetly retreat to a car or room to do so privately.