You can now rent bridesmaids dresses online

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Online dress rental has never been so chic (and sustainable) so much so that even the bridal industry is getting involved. Wedding dress hire is becoming increasingly popular with brides wanting to save money, and now you can also hire bridesmaids dresses to complete the lineup, thanks to a collaboration between fashion rental platform By Rotation and London-based luxury bridal designer Halfpenny London.

Part of its ‘Sister’ line, the collection comprises of six styles in three exclusive colourways; Raspberry, Sea Green and Teal. Hero looks include the Klass jumpsuit and Halfpenny’s signature Fox wraparound dress. Ranging from sizes UK 10-22, the collection is now available to rent on the By

Rotation app starting from £5 per day up to £9 per day.

It’s a smart move to make bridal and wedding guest dresses more affordable and accessible, since By Rotation booked a 900% increase in rentals for weddings during and post lockdown, with their bridal and wedding wear selection up by 1200% since March 2020.

CEO of By Rotation Eshita Kabra-Davies says of the launch: ‘We have such a high demand for wedding guest and bridesmaids dress this partnership is such a natural fit. I adore Kate’s timeless designs and am so thrilled that we can offer such a size-inclusive selection. Whilst we offer a huge selection of wedding guests’ pieces, this is the first time our community will be able to rent an entire collection to suit a whole bridal party, which can

often be an additional expense.’

Founder and Designer of Halfpenny London, Kate Halfpenny says: ‘Halfpenny London is thrilled to be partnering with By Rotation to make an exclusive edit of our Sister collection available to rent. I’m so passionate about making garments which are worn and loved again and again, for a wedding day, a special event, or just a glamorous evening out and I can’t wait for these pieces to be enjoyed by so many women. Inclusivity has always been a cornerstone of our brand and we’re pleased to be able to offer a variety of sizes in three colourways only available here.’