Why the Queen might wear this brooch for her birthday today

Today marks the Queen’s official birthday – she has two birthdays a year, celebrating on the actual day she was born, April 21st, and then also on her Official Birthday, taking place in June.

It is Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday and the monarch is spending it in very different circumstances this year, without Prince Philip by her side.

She would normally release an official birthday portrait, but it’s the first time in decades that she isn’t doing so, in a mark of respect for her late husband, whose funeral was just a few days ago.

If she had released a portrait, there is no doubt she would be wearing some of her favourite jewels in it, in particular a brooch that has a special significance to her.

The Cullinan V diamond heart brooch wasn’t a gift from the consort, but is sentimental nonetheless. It was originally created by court jeweller Garrard in 1911 for Queen Mary to wear to the Delhi Durbar.

In 1982, she wore it to the Windsor Horse show, whilst taking pictures of her husband with her personal camera (main picture) and has worn it many times since.

It features a heart-shaped diamond weighing 18.8 carats, thus giving it a romantic connotation. The Queen was last seen wearing it in Prince Philip’s 99th birthday portrait released in June last year, so it would be fitting for her to wear it on her own birthday.