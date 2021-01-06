This North Face x Gucci puffer is the only reason to go outside right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There is no point pretending this new lockdown doesn’t make you want to just stay home in your trackies, but if there’s a good excuse to brave the great outdoors, it’s a new coat.

Lucky for us, The North Face x Gucci collaboration is just round the corner, launching on Gucci on 22nd January, and with prices starting at £135, it’s too tempting to resist.

The collection is the perfect fusion between The North Face’s practicality and Gucci’s vibrant ethos (‘I don’t differentiate between beauty and functionality’ says Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele).

As with previous collections, this collab is heavily inspired by the 70s, with designs curated from The North Face’s materials library.

This translates beautifully into floral puffer jackets, acid green parkas and shellsuits that give a much needed dose of joy to outerwear staples.

Michele has long been vocal about the fashion industry’s impact on the environment, and the backpacks in the collection contain ECONYL®—a nylon fabric sourced from regenerated materials (from fish nets, carpets and other scraps).

As well as outerwear, the collab will also include shoes, t-shirts and accessories, including a tent in a rather fabulous retro print.

Whether on purpose or not, it is the perfect collection for now, where walks are just about the only thing we’re still allowed to do. Michele says in a new documentary by Sean Vegezzi, that ‘we are nature, and nature is us’ and that clothes have a ‘shamanic power’ that brings us ‘into different territories’.

He might be onto something.