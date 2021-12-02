This new Zara hack will mean you’re never annoyed at out of stock products again

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We all love a good Zara shopping hack, from knowing the best times to shop new items to when the sales start. We even appreciate the little things that make shopping just generally a bit smoother.

Take this latest one for example, which I noticed when shopping the Black Friday sale last week. You know how annoying it is when something sells out? Well now Zara has introduced a solution to this.

Next to the out of stock size on the product, you can now search for similar products, meaning you might just end up with something you like even better. That will take the sting out of it a little bit.

It also works if you’ve landed on an item you like, but it isn’t quite right for you, since the algorithm brings up lots of similar items.

I tested it out on a black party dress that was sold out in my size, and came up with plenty of gorgeous alternatives.

This little widget is now available on all items as far as I can see, so you could literally spend hours trawling the Zara website to find the item that’s perfect for you. Basically like an online personal shopper.

This does seem to have replaced the ’email me when in stock’ feature, so while it’s made it trickier to be notified of new stock, at least it forces you to broaden your sartorial horizons a little bit.