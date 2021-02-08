Mulberry’s new mini bag collection is too cute for words

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This year is a big one for Mulberry, as the British designer handbag label is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

As a nod to its roots, it’s kicking off celebrations with a nod to the legacy of some of its past creators, in the form of a limited edition collection of their most iconic silhouettes, collectable in miniature sizes.

So it’s the perfect opportunity to finally invest in that handbag you missed all those seasons ago, and own a little bit of fashion history as well.

As part of the capsule, you can shop the Iris, Amberley, Bayswater (first launched in 2003) and Bayswater Tote, as well as the newly-relaunched Alexa and the Roxanne, a hardware-studded silhouette that was part of Mulberry’s AW03 collection.

All of the bags feature in limited edition miniature forms, in a variety of colours and patterns, with prices starting at £495.

The collection is crafted from its signature leather, responsibly sourced from environmentally accredited tanneries, with each one featuring a touch of our iconic archival check in signature Mulberry Pink.