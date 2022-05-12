Mulberry has launched its first ever carbon neutral bag

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Mulberry is fast becoming one of my favourite ethical fashion brands, and its latest launch is definitely cementing this. Introducing the Lily Zero, the designer handbag label’s first ever carbon neutral bag, a project that’s been years in the making.

Launched today, it is part of Mulberry’s commitment to becoming Net Zero by 2035, hence the name, and is fully carbon neutral, ‘from farm to shop floor’.

This means all aspects of the production process have undertaken a life cycle assessment to understand their impact and carbon emissions, including components, transport, and packaging, all of which have been additionally offset with the World Land Trust, Mulberry’s carbon offsetting partner.

The Lily Zero range is is created by skilled craftspeople in Mulberry’s carbon neutral Somerset factories, and crafted in carbon neutral leather from a tannery in Germany which measures, reduces and offsets its carbon emissions.

And of course, the bag is as pretty on the outside as it is on the inside. An extension of the Lily collection, which was first launched in 2010, it’s available in a selection of classic and seasonal colours, from timeless black and oak to bright pink and moss green.

The versatile chain bag also comes in a variety of sizes to suit all your needs, and of course features the brand’s iconic postman’s lock hardware.