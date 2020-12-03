Here’s a first look at Matthew M. Williams’ first collection for Givenchy

Earlier this year, Clare Waight Keller revealed she would be stepping down as artistic director of Givenchy after three years at the house.
Now the Parisian label has unveiled a teaser capsule of clothes and accessories from its new creative director Matthew M. Williams, and it’s very exciting news indeed.
The edited selection from the spring/summer 2021 collection (you’ll have to wait until February for the full drop) plays on the subversive delineations between men and women’s fashion.
Tailoring for women is re-imagined as a long, fitted blazer with a draped collar and slim, high-rise trousers with fusing at the ankles. A similar look can be seen in the menswear capsule, further blurring the lines between genders,
More directional pieces include denim reworked with a unique crackled or lustrous finishes and a jacquard with a textured weave reprising Givenchy’s iconic 4G emblem.
Playful elements can also be seen in the bold outerwear, which includes a lightweight coat in croc-print calfskin bonded with nappa, and voluminous urban windbreakers also in croc-print leather or in black ottoman.
Accessories haven’t been left out either. The Antigona has had a makeover, re-imagined in black box leather with longer handles and a 4G padlock.
Mr Williams’ love of hardware is evident throughout, with two additional cross-body bags, the unisex Vertical mini with chain and the Antigona U for men.
Over to footwear, which includes the Lock ankle boot and the Marshmallow wedge slide for women, as well as chunky trainers. The statement-making flat cap with horns and a black leather belt with a G-chain buckle are the final touches of this teaser which promises a new collection like no other.