Kate Middleton’s pink dress is back in stock

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge attended an event as part of her Hold Still photography project at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

She was there to meet with five year-old Mila Sneddon, a cancer patient who featured in an image which showed her kissing her father through a window whilst she was shielding during her chemotherapy treatment.

For the event, Catherine looked radiant in a bubblegum pink shirt dress, which incidentally matched little Mila’s ballet-inspired tutu – during a phone call a few months earlier, the Duchess told the girl she’d love it if they wore pink dresses together.

During the meeting, Kate even asked Mila to give her a twirl, to which she obliged, earning a ‘wowzas’ from the Duchess.

If you loved her dress, the good news is that it’s now back in stock in all sizes, so you’ll have to be quick if you want in.

It’s by UK label ME+EM, and features a classic shirt collar and tie belt to accentuate the waist, as well as a midi length which the Duchess of Cambridge is so fond of.