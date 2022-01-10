How Kate paid tribute to both Diana and the Queen in her portraits

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Main image by Paolo Roversi, courtesy of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Catherine is 40! To celebrate the milestone, the royal shared three stunning portraits this weekend, shot by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.

Each portrait will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which The Duchess is Patron, ahead of it re-opening in 2023.

They all have a special meaning, with the two black and white portraits an homage to old Cecil Beaton pictures, of which Kate is a fan. He famously shot Princess Margaret for her 19th birthday.

One of these sees Kate sitting side on and gazing into the distance, which many are saying is a clear nod to her future role of Queen, while the second portrait sees her laughing into the camera, showing her more playful and personal side.

The final shot is altogether more modern, depicting the Duchess in a red dress, posing casually and smiling over her shoulder at the camera. They are all meant to show different sides of her personality.

Naturally, every detail is thought out. First, the dresses, both of which were designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the very same creative mind behind her wedding dress.

The red one-shoulder dress shows Kate’s modern side, and the colour has often been associated with royals, so this could well symbolise the next generation of reigning monarchs.

In the close-up shot, she wears a recycled silk Jacquard lace organza and tulle dress, stitched together from remnants of past McQueen collections, a nod to her sustainable fashion creds.

The Duchess wears very little jewellery in the pictures, but it’s very symbolic. They include Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings, as well as her engagement ring of course.

With the red dress, she wears diamond earrings borrowed from the Queen, again bridging the gap between old and new royals.