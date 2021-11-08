Kate Middleton borrowed this style trick from Meghan Markle

It was recently revealed that Meghan Markle gave Kate Middleton a sweet gift, a peace offering if you will after the drama that surrounded the former’s wedding and her flower girl outfits.
Opening up about the ‘elegant peace offering’ in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, royal biographer Andrew Morton explained: ‘Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweller Lisette Polny as a thank you for their help and support.’
And it looks like it’s not the only thing the Duchess of Sussex has given her sister-in-law, as it seems like she has shared one of her ultimate style hacks: bodysuits.
Meghan, who often wears suits during her official engagements, tends to favour them as they don’t ride up or cause unwanted creases, meaning she always looks polished.
Royal fans also spotted Kate donning the basic staple during certain Zoom appearances during the pandemic, which makes sense as you wouldn’t want a top riding up awkwardly when you’re sitting down. She wore a white shirt bodysuit for a video appearance, and a white t-shirt bodysuit to get her first COVID-19 vaccine.
