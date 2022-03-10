Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited London’s Ukrainian Cultural Centre

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her support for Ukraine on Wednesday when she visited London’s Ukrainian Cultural Centre wearing a bright blue jumper by Alexander McQueen.

Kate Middleton was joined by her husband, Prince William, to meet volunteers and members of the Ukrainian community and find out more about the efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and Europe.

The royal made sure to send a powerful message through her fashion choice, with the colour of her jumper matching the Ukrainian flag. The couple also wore blue and yellow badges, as a further sign of their support for the country.

Kate paired her jumper with a pair of navy trousers from Jigsaw and matching suede pumps from Emmy London, looking as chic as ever for the important outing.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we have written all about how to support Ukraine, from donating to organisations to supporting local Ukrainian journalism.

