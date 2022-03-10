The Duchess of Cambridge visited London’s Ukrainian Cultural Centre
The Duchess of Cambridge showed her support for Ukraine on Wednesday when she visited London’s Ukrainian Cultural Centre wearing a bright blue jumper by Alexander McQueen.
Kate Middleton was joined by her husband, Prince William, to meet volunteers and members of the Ukrainian community and find out more about the efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and Europe.
The royal made sure to send a powerful message through her fashion choice, with the colour of her jumper matching the Ukrainian flag. The couple also wore blue and yellow badges, as a further sign of their support for the country.
Kate paired her jumper with a pair of navy trousers from Jigsaw and matching suede pumps from Emmy London, looking as chic as ever for the important outing.
Here at Marie Claire UK, we have written all about how to support Ukraine, from donating to organisations to supporting local Ukrainian journalism.
If you want to further support the country in a more visual way, we’ve taken a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s book and scoured the internet for the best blue jumpers to buy now.
Before browsing, don’t forget to check out our guide to the Ukrainian fashion brands to support. If you are struggling to cope with the upsetting news, we’ve also got lots of coping mechanisms that might help during this distressing time.
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s blue jumper
Alexander McQueen Cashmere Sweater, £520 | Net-A-Porter
Get Kate Middleton’s exact look thanks to Net-A-Porter. The royal’s designer sweater is knitted from soft cashmere for a close fit and has ribbed trims.
Cropped Mock Neck Sweater, £35 | & Other Stories
This mock neck knit sweater looks super similar to Kate’s jumper, with a cropped silhouette, a ribbed neckline, cuffs and hems.
Oversized Cashmere Jumper, £99.99 | H&M
H&M’s oversized jumper is made from a soft, fine-knit cashmere with a round neckline, dropped shoulders, long sleeves and ribbing around the neckline, cuffs and hem.
Monsoon Rib Button Detail Jumper, £55 | John Lewis
Framed with a button detail sleeve ,this jumper by Monsoon is designed with future seasons in mind with its long-lasting fabric.
Nadia Mozart Rib Jumper,
was £69 now £55 | French Connection
The Nadia Mozart Rib Jumper has a minimalist design with a soft-knit construction, perfect for making a simple statement.