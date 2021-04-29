The story behind Kate Middleton’s blue anniversary dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, and have marked the occasion by releasing a couple of romantic photographs.

Whilst it would’ve been pretty epic if Kate had dressed up in her wedding dress, she did still nod to her special day with her incredible outfit.

The gorgeous shots were taken earlier this week at Kensington Palace, by British photographer Chris Floyd, best known for his portrait work, capturing pop and rock legends including David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Debbie Harry and Oasis.

In the shots, the Duchess looks elegant in a pale blue floral wrap dress, which you’ll be surprised to hear is actually an old high-street number, by British label Ghost.

An official shot of her wearing it was leaked back in 2019, when she was visiting Pakistan with Prince William. Though it’s of course now long sold out, you can buy a similar style below.

It’s thought that she wore this frocks as it not only matches her sapphire engagement ring, but it also nods to her blue gown she wore when she announced her engagement (main picture).

She accessorised with a daisy-shaped diamond pendant, thought to be an anniversary present from the Duke, though of course this hasn’t been confirmed, and in any case, he probably wouldn’t have given her a present before the actual anniversary date.