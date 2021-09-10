H&M is collaborating with fashion icon Iris Apfel to celebrate her 100th birthday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s very fitting that to mark the launch of New York Fashion Week, H&M is teaming up with one of the city’s most famous fashion icons, Iris Apfel, for a new collection.

This also celebrates Iris’ 100th birthday, who reached the milestone in August. The beloved fashion muse has been serving up her unique style for decades, and is particularly known for her love of colour and prints, statement jewellery and those trademark oversized glasses.

Iris is also a self-made businessperson, interior decorator and fashion designer in her own right. The Iris Apfel x H&M collection pays homage to her eccentric style.

While we don’t have many images of the clothes yet, we do know that it will include coordinating sets, floral suits, tiered ruffle dresses and bright

printed dresses, featuring a mix of textures, interesting cuts and patterns.

For a woman who loves her chunky jewellery so much, it would be a crime not to have accessories in the mix, and rest assured, there will be. Expect a jewellery and accessory line ‘designed to complement the wardrobe’. They will take inspiration from Iris’s layered look, and take their cue from many themes including plants, animals, and treasures from another world.

All materials used in the collection are recycled, or more sustainably sourced and each garment and accessory has been made with circularity in mind.

Iris Apfel says, ‘I think H&M is fabulous and they are absolute pioneers in their field – which I love! I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!’

Sadly, the collection isn’t set to launch until early 2022, but I’m willing to bet it’ll be worth the wait.