I can’t stop seeing this high street bag all over Instagram

You know you’ve found a fashion gem when it looks so expensive you think it’s designer, but when you go to buy it you realise it’s high street.

So I consider it a public service to tell you about the COS banana bag, which comes in at just £89, and it’s real leather too.

It’s got a The Row-esque vibe about it, minus the hefty price tag, and seems to go with absolutely everything, from floaty and knitted dresses to suits and t-shirts with jeans.

I’m clearly not the only person who thinks so, since it’s been doing the rounds on Instagram, shot on the likes of Alexis Foreman, Maris Martins and Lucy Alston.

The bag was so popular, it sold out just before Christmas, however the good news is it’s now officially back in stock, and I’m going to buy mine asap, otherwise I know I’ll regret it later.

It’s a sleek way to carry around your essentials, bridging the gap between casual and dressy, plus it’s conveniently hands free.

I’ll be wearing mine over my favourite knitted two-piece, paired with chunky boots and a camel coat. The perfect winter get-up for when you’re sick of dressing in joggers but not quite ready to get back into your formal workwear.