PSA: The viral Coach Pillow Tabby bag is currently on sale

It’s the designer handbag that blew up on social media, thanks to its pillow-like silhouette. Yes, that’s right, we’re talking about the Coach Pillow Tabby bag. Loved by fashion influencers and celebrities alike (Jennifer Lopez, we’re looking at you) this is the bag to have on your shoulder.

So, you can imagine our delight when we were browsing the Coach sale online, and saw that multiple colourways are currently on offer.

The bag comes in two sizes, the 26 and the 18. The 26 is a little bigger, perfect for anyone looking for an everyday bag to carry all of their essentials. The 18 is a little smaller, and definitely more of a fashion statement.

The 26 usually retails for around £550, but you can currently get a number of designs for under £400. The 18 has also gone on sale, so now is the time to treat yourself. Keep on scrolling and add to your basket ASAP. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our edit of the best designer handbags under £500.

