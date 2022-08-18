PSA: The viral Coach Pillow Tabby bag is currently on sale

Run, don't walk...
It’s the designer handbag that blew up on social media, thanks to its pillow-like silhouette. Yes, that’s right, we’re talking about the Coach Pillow Tabby bag. Loved by fashion influencers and celebrities alike (Jennifer Lopez, we’re looking at you) this is the bag to have on your shoulder.
So, you can imagine our delight when we were browsing the Coach sale online, and saw that multiple colourways are currently on offer.
The bag comes in two sizes, the 26 and the 18. The 26 is a little bigger, perfect for anyone looking for an everyday bag to carry all of their essentials. The 18 is a little smaller, and definitely more of a fashion statement.
The 26 usually retails for around £550, but you can currently get a number of designs for under £400. The 18 has also gone on sale, so now is the time to treat yourself. Keep on scrolling and add to your basket ASAP. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our edit of the best designer handbags under £500.
Shop the Coach Pillow Tabby bag sale:
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26,
was £550 now £385 | Coach
This bag reimagines the structured silhouette of an archival 1970s Coach design with plush leather and wrapped signature hardware. The 26 features two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody.
If coral isn’t your thing, why not go for this beautiful baby blue colour? It’s perfect for all year round, and will compliment any neutral outfit.
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Ombre,
was £550 now £330 | Coach
This bag is sure to make a statement thanks to its colourful gradient ombre design. Add to any outfit for a fun, summery touch.
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18,
was £395 now £316 | Coach
Smaller than the beloved Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, the petite 18 features two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a shoulder bag or wear crossbody. We love the mini size and the colour will see you through autumn and beyond.
The petite 18 size also comes in a fun, ombre design. Trust us when we say that everyone will be asking you where your bag is from.