The Fashion Awards 2019 (basically the fashion equivalent of the Oscars) has just ended, and it was another epic night, especially for Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee, who never left the stage, scooping four awards: brand of the year, accessories designer, British women’s wear designer and designer of the year.

Another epic moment saw Janet Jackson present Rihanna with the urban luxe award for her label Fenty, while Naomi Campbell teared up when she accepted her icon award. In a 10-minute speech, the model spoke of her struggles as a young model facing racism, and thanked all mentors who took her under her wing, from Azzedine Alaia to Nelson Mandela. She also named her own icons, from Tina Turner to Iman.

Elsewhere, model of the year Adut Akech received a standing ovation, asking us all to encouraged young women like her to believe in themselves ‘because if a refugee can do it, so can you.’

The ceremony ended with Mr Giorgio Armani being presented with the Outstanding Achievement award, by Julia Roberts (in the most amazing bejewelled jumpsuit by the man himself) and Cate Blanchett no less.

Presenter Tracee Ellis Ross had guests laughing all night, thanks to quips such as, ‘Guys, Julia took the Tube because it’s two stops from Notting Hill. See what I did there?’ Iconic.

Scroll down for the full list of winners and the best red carpet looks.

When are the Fashion Awards 2019?

The ceremony will be held on Monday 2nd December at the Royal Albert Hall.

What are the Fashion Awards?

Far from being fluffy (although it is that, too), the fashion industry is worth billions to the UK economy and is one of the country’s biggest employers. The Fashion Awards celebrate the talent and creativity that drives the business – and they’re also the biggest fundraiser of the year for the British Fashion Council, with the money raised being channelled into supporting and nurturing new design talent.

Who hosted the Fashion Awards 2019?

Last year they were hosted by the dream lols-and-glamour combo of Jack Whitehall and model Alek Wek, but this year, they will be presented by the equally fabulous Tracee Ellis Ross, best known for her Golden Globe-winning role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the ABC comedy series black-ish and playing Joan Clayton on the long-running hit series Girlfriends.

Which celebrities attended the Fashion Awards?

This year’s guest list included Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett, as well as Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, and models such as Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow, and that’s just the tip for the iceberg. There were also performances from Eric Calpton and Boy George .

Fashion Award Winnters

Accessories Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus

Brand of the Year

Bottega Veneta

Gucci

Jacquemus

Loewe

Prada

British Designer of the Year Menswear



Craig Green for Craig Green

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

Riccardo Tisci for Burberry

British Designer of the Year Womenswear



Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

John Galliano for Maison Margiela

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe

Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

British Emerging Talent Menswear



Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler

Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Phoebe English for Phoebe English

Sofia Prantera for Aries

British Emerging Talent Womenswear



Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov

Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan

Phoebe English for Phoebe English

Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo

Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri

Business Leader



Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa

José Neves for Farfetch

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Marco Gobbetti for Burberry

Remo Ruffini for Moncler

Designer of the Year



Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Miuccia Prada for Prada

Model of the Year

Adesuwa Aighewi

Adut Akech

Adwoa Aboah

Kaia Gerber

Winnie Harlow

Urban Luxe



Alyx

Fenty

Marine Serre

Martine Rose

Moncler Genius