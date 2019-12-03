The Fashion Awards 2019: Bottega Veneta won big, Julia Roberts wore an amazing jumpsuit & everything else you missed

The Fashion Awards 2019 (basically the fashion equivalent of the Oscars) has just ended, and it was another epic night, especially for Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee, who never left the stage, scooping four awards: brand of the year, accessories designer, British women’s wear designer and designer of the year.

Another epic moment saw Janet Jackson present Rihanna with the urban luxe award for her label Fenty, while Naomi Campbell teared up when she accepted her icon award. In a 10-minute speech, the model spoke of her struggles as a young model facing racism, and thanked all mentors who took her under her wing, from Azzedine Alaia to Nelson Mandela. She also named her own icons, from Tina Turner to Iman.

Elsewhere, model of the year Adut Akech received a standing ovation, asking us all to encouraged young women like her to believe in themselves ‘because if a refugee can do it, so can you.’

The ceremony ended with Mr Giorgio Armani being presented with the Outstanding Achievement award, by Julia Roberts (in the most amazing bejewelled jumpsuit by the man himself) and Cate Blanchett no less.

Presenter Tracee Ellis Ross had guests laughing all night, thanks to quips such as, ‘Guys, Julia took the Tube because it’s two stops from Notting Hill. See what I did there?’ Iconic.

Scroll down for the full list of winners and the best red carpet looks.

When are the Fashion Awards 2019?

The ceremony will be held on Monday 2nd December at the Royal Albert Hall.

What are the Fashion Awards?

Far from being fluffy (although it is that, too), the fashion industry is worth billions to the UK economy and is one of the country’s biggest employers. The Fashion Awards celebrate the talent and creativity that drives the business – and they’re also the biggest fundraiser of the year for the British Fashion Council, with the money raised being channelled into supporting and nurturing new design talent.

Who hosted the Fashion Awards 2019?

Last year they were hosted by the dream lols-and-glamour combo of Jack Whitehall and model Alek Wek, but this year, they will be presented by the equally fabulous Tracee Ellis Ross, best known for her Golden Globe-winning role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the ABC comedy series black-ish and playing Joan Clayton on the long-running hit series Girlfriends.

Which celebrities attended the Fashion Awards?

This year’s guest list included Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett, as well as Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, and models such as Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow, and that’s just the tip for the iceberg. There were also performances from Eric Calpton and Boy George .

Fashion Award Winnters

Accessories Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus

Brand of the Year

Bottega Veneta
Gucci
Jacquemus
Loewe
Prada

British Designer of the Year Menswear

Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Riccardo Tisci for Burberry

British Designer of the Year Womenswear

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

British Emerging Talent Menswear

Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Sofia Prantera for Aries

British Emerging Talent Womenswear

Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri

Business Leader

Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
Remo Ruffini for Moncler

Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Miuccia Prada for Prada

Model of the Year

Adesuwa Aighewi
Adut Akech
Adwoa Aboah
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow

Urban Luxe

Alyx
Fenty
Marine Serre
Martine Rose
Moncler Genius

