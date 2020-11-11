Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Black Friday is almost here and these are the best deals of 2020, handpicked by Marie Claire editors

With Black Friday just around the corner and Christmas sneaking up on us, it’s time to prepare for the biggest deals and discounts on the internet. Whether you’re looking for something special to give to your loved ones on December 25th, or fancy treating yourself after a pretty shocking 2020, there are so many brands and retailers out there offering top products for a fraction of the price.

There are savings to be had if you’re after designer discounts – hello Gucci Black Friday and the best Outnet deals – as well as bargains to be found for the beauty buffs (think Glossier goodies if you want to update your skincare or makeup bag, and Dyson Black Friday deals if you’re after excellent beauty tech).

And that’s not all. From the John Lewis Black Friday offers to slashed prices at Liberty, there really is something for everyone when it comes to one of the biggest shopping dates in the diary.

But how can you find the best of the best without spending hours searching online? Are there any early deals? And what’s the best way of curating a list beforehand so that you’re ready to go when Black Friday rolls around?

Well, that’s where we come in to help. We’ve rounded up some of the best bits out there – from tech to makeup, boots to Balenciaga – so that it saves you the arduous job of trawling.

Thank us later.

Is Black Friday 2020 cancelled?

Certainly not. Although it’ll look a little different this year as a result of lockdown 2.0, all the sales will be going online – so it saves you the job of frantically running from store to store with 17 bags in hand.

All you have to do is sit back, grab a cuppa and peruse from the comfort of your sofa. Easy.

When is Black Friday?

In the US, Black Friday usually takes place after Thanksgiving. This year in the UK it’ll be starting on Friday 27th November 2020, and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever.

You can expect to find thousands of discounts over the last weekend of the month. Perfect timing, too, as for a lot of people it’s payday. Woohoo.

How to find Black Friday deals

That’s where we come in. We’ve already rounded up a bunch of bargains for you to save you time and money, and we’ll also be bringing you some of the best buys right here. So take a look below and see what tickles your fancy.

What should I buy on Black Friday?

With so many offers, it would be a painstaking task to find exactly what you want. So save your energy and take a look at some of our top picks, chosen by the Marie Claire Editors. Not only are there some early deals to be had, but there are a number of things we’re hoping will crop up in the sales, too.

Happy shopping!