Balmain x Barbie is the designer collaboration you never knew you needed

If as a kid you dreamed of copying your favourite Barbie’s style (mermaid and western Barbies were my personal faves) and as an adult you fantasised about joining the Balmain army, then boy do I have the dream collab for you.

Creative director Olivier Rousteing announced the exciting unisex collection, which will launch on 13th January, on Instagram, a ‘dream come true’ inspired by both Ken and Barbie.

‘I m so pleased to introduce you to our new BALMAIN X BARBIE collaboration 💞💕💗 It’s a dream come true , since a kid I always loved Barbie and I m feel so proud to be part of the Barbie world 💘 thank you so much @mattel and @barbiestyle for believing in us and creating this journey together. I l feel so proud of this collaboration with an whole new unisex collection coming out on January 13th and a collection that breaks BOUNDERIES !!!! Get ready’ the designer wrote.

Of course, there is plenty of pink, from bubblegum pink adorned with Swarovski gems (Rousteing put a Barbie spin on his iconic Fabergé dresses) to hot pink and baby pink. There are mermaid dresses and broad-shouldered suits, as well as more unisex pieces such as dungarees and cropped jumpers.

The line will also include accessories such as handbags, caps and statement earrings, all in various shades of pink and cream.

You’ll be able to shop the Barbie x Balmain collection worldwide on the 13th January. In addition the the physical clothes, three NFTs of one-off looks will be auctioned online, with each including a doll-size physical design.