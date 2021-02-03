Angelina Jolie’s got the perfect sustainable fashion trick

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Angelina Jolie has one of the most covetable wardrobes in the world, and always stands out on the red carpet with her collection of couture gowns including the stunning beaded Ralph & Russo gown she wore to the movie premiere (remember those?) of Maleficent in 2019, pictured above.

But as it turns out, when it comes to her daily outfits, she has a much smaller wardrobe than you might think, opting to buy less and wear more.

In an interview with British Vogue, she said, ‘I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death. Boots, a favourite coat, a favourite purse, I don’t change things often, you know? That’s one of my things.’

Angelina added that there was a sustainable element to it, explaining, ‘We’re all trying to figure out what the best way is, but I imagine there’ll be more and more regulations, and I think that’s the best thing that can happen. Because even a thoughtful consumer can be conned by a good promotion of something that is not in fact good, right? Enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems like part of the way forward.’

And looking at her chic wardrobe of camel coats, ballet pumps and impeccable tailoring, she’s got everything right.

In the same interview, the mother-of-six opened up about parenting in quarantine, admitting it hasn’t been easy.

‘I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all,’ she said.