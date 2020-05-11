The internet is convinced Emma Stone secretly got married during quarantine

And the evidence is pretty convincing.

Emma Stone is one of the most talked about women in Hollywood, from her sweet friendship with Jennifer Lawrence to the revelation that we have actually had her name wrong all along.

Being an A-lister, it is unsurprisingly her relationships that have made the most news, something that it seems quarantine has only heightened.

Yes, really. Emma has been the subject of speculation recently as the internet became convinced that she had secretly wed during the coronavirus outbreak. And we have to say the evidence is extremely convincing.

Emma was announced to be engaged to filmmaker and Saturday Night Live segment producer Dave McCary last year. But with coronavirus reportedly forcing them to cancel their rumoured March wedding plans, it was thought that the extremely private couple would be postponing the nuptials.

After a recent appearance however, it appears that they may have already tied the knot in secret.

The La La Land star recently appeared on Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Hello Sunshine’ YouTube channel to talk about anxiety during quarantine. And yes, she was clearly wearing a gold wedding band.

To make it even more obvious, when expert in marriage and anxiety Dr Harold Koplewicz instructed Emma, ‘If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life,’ Emma replied: ‘Thankfully I didn’t do that.’

What does it all mean?!

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have not yet commented.