Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Skincare Routine For Breakouts

As you may have surmised, the woman from the ‘Blurred Lines’ video isn’t shy. Emily Ratajkowski is the epitome of body confidence, often teasing fans with bikini shots that make the most of her famous curves. But what hasn’t been laid bare – until now – is what the Emily Ratajkowski skincare routine comprises of.

In a series of ‘Ask Me Anything’ Instagram stories, she revealed some of her skincare essentials.

Ratajkowski also alluded to issues most of us can relate to during the current lockdown.

‘My skin isn’t amazing right now,’ she said. ‘I’ve been picking a lot, because I’m at home. But this is what I use.’

Emily Ratajkowski skincare – all the products you need to know about

First up is Omorovicza’s Thermal Cleansing Balm. Don’t be alarmed when you scoop this black, oily cleansing balm out of the pot. Its colour is down to the detoxifying Hungarian Moor mud and thermal waters in the formula.

As well as drawing out impurities and clearing congested pores, its clays are rich in minerals such as calcium and magnesium, both of which fortify the skin’s protective barrier.

Omorovicza’sThermal Cleansing Balm, £55, Space NK

She also revealed her love of the Omorovicza Miracle Face Oil, which contains the natural, non-irritating alternative to retinol, bakuchiol.

Perfect for sensitive skin, it works in a similar way to retinol. It increases cell turnover and stimulates collagen production but has the added benefit of being anti-inflammatory.

When blended with sea buckthorn berry, rosehip and sweet almond, this cocktail keeps skin hydrated and restores firmness.

Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil, £82, Cult Beauty

On the subject of retinol, Ratajkowski has waxed lyrical in the past about being a big fan. ‘It’s the only thing that’s really been proven to help with anti-ageing,’ she declared, sometimes using it every night, but other times mixing it with her favourite face oil to minimise the risk of dryness.

Right now she’s switched to Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturiser for plump, juicy skin. The two key ingredients play nicely together: ferulic acid, a potent antioxidant, reduces collagen damage from free radicals, while retinol stimulates collagen growth.

Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturiser, £77, Space NK

And, perhaps saving the most surprising until last, is a high-street spot cream.

Ratajkowski’s go-to for breakouts is Clean & Clear’s Advantage Spot Control Treatment Gel, which rebalances oil levels and unclogs pores with salicylic acid, all for under a fiver.

Clean & Clear’s Advantage Spot Control Treatment Gel, £4.49, Boots

We think Ratajkowski looks the epitome of glowy gorgeousness without make-up. So here’s hoping we get to see her beauty regime more often.