The Olympics needs same sex partners, say Dancing On Ice judges Torvill and Dean

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Dancing On Ice, and Strictly Come Dancing has seen same sex couples perform together.

This year’s ITV skating competition saw former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole performed with skating professional Brendyn Hatfield, due to his original skating partner, Vanessa Bauer’s absence. Last year Steps band member H was partnered with Matt Evers.

Iconic figure skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christoper Dean – who won the Winter Olympics with their iconic Bolero routine in Sarajevo in 1984 – think the Olympics should learn from the programme and accept same sex partners, they told The Sun Online.

Video you may like:

Asked if Dancing On Ice’s same sex partnering should be reflected in the Olympics, Jayne said: “Well, if it’s on Dancing On Ice, yes, anything is possible.”

Christopher has acknowledged there is a “shortage” of male figure skaters, and organisations should be embracing diversity.

Christopher, 63, who is now a judge on Dancing On Ice alongside Jayne, said: “Who’s to say in a few years time that could change because there’s actually a shortage of male figure skaters. So you might have to have same sex female skaters skating together.

“All organisations are now open to diversity and inclusion. So, yes that’s the next step.

“But it always comes down to how people are thinking and accepting at the moment.”

Dancing On Ice is taking one week off this weekend, and will return to air the final with Brendan and Pussycat Dolls band member, Kimberly Wyatt, returning to battle it out to be crowned this yea’r Dancing on Ice champion.

The finale has been pushed back an extra week to accommodate the FA Cup Quarter final on 20 March, which will see Liverpool go head to head with Nottingham Forest.

But it will return to screens on 28 March, to see one celebrity contestant crowned the winner.