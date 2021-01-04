Chrissy Teigen has made a powerful statement about why she will never be pregnant again

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced the tragic news last year that they had lost their third baby ‘about halfway through pregnancy’ after complications.

Chrissy was hospitalised due to bleeding, and just days later, the couple confirmed that their son, who was reported to be 20-24 weeks, had died, releasing a series of black and white photographs and a statement of the heartbreaking day.

‘We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,’ Chrissy posted to her social media platforms, alongside the photographs. ‘We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.’

The post continues: ‘We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

‘To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.’

Last week, Chrissy made a statement once more, uploading a selfie of her still-visible baby bump, and captioning the upload with a powerful statement about why she would never be pregnant again.

‘This is me and my body, just yesterday,’ she wrote. ‘Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx’

Thank you for your bravery, Chrissy.