William and Kate are ‘unlikely’ to stay with Harry and Meghan during their trip to the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the US after stepping down as senior royals last year. They have since settled in the Californian seaside town of Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Since their move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken publicly about their decision to leave the UK. During an interview with US chat show host Oprah, Harry spoke about his fractured relationships with family members, and Meghan revealed how constant media scrutiny impacted her mental health.

However, since moving overseas the couple said they are ‘thriving’ and enjoying life.

Over the last two years, Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William, has made headlines across the globe with an onslaught of rift and fallout rumours. So when William and Kate revealed that they will be heading to the US as part of their environmental initiative, The Earthshot Prize – which will be hosting its second annual ceremony across the pond in 2022 – many wondered whether or not they will stay with Harry and Meghan

It will be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first visit to the US since 2014, but royal expert, Jonathan Sacerdoti told US Magazine that it’s quite unlikely the brothers will reunite this way.

He claimed: ‘It’s like so many of these things – it’s a sort of lose-lose situation. If they get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side.

‘And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work.’

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal author Omid Scobie said he believes that Harry and William’s relationship is ‘still very much one of distance’.

He said: ‘I don’t just mean physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much, and that is exactly how sources close to William have put it.’

He added: ‘They are very different men. And I think that William has certainly become someone who is really living his life for the crown, for the institution. Harry has really sort of gone completely in the opposite direction.’

Harry and William have not commented.