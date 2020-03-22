William and Kate share previously unseen family photos and they’re the sweetest

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared some beautiful never-before-seen photographs to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted some lovely family snaps, as well as some throwbacks, on the Kensington Palace Instagram account, which included a shot of the couple carrying two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during a trip to Norfolk.

The couple also shared a sweet snap of the late Princess Diana with a young William and Prince Harry, a photo of Kate as a newborn with her mum, Carole, and the Mother’s Day card that George made for Kate this year.

The caption reads: ‘To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.

‘Happy Mother’s Day.’

The message of support was praised by fans as the UK has been advised by the government not to make trips to see their parents on Mother’s Day this year following the coronavirus outbreak.

One follower commented: ‘Thankyou for sharing. Made me smile.’

Another added: ‘Why does Duchess Catherine alway get it so so right all the time! Love this! Happy Mother’s Day.’

William and Kate visited one of the London NHS 111 centres earlier this week to show their support for those on the frontline, with the Duke telling workers they stand for ‘the very best of our country and society’ and encouraged the public to ‘to protect the most vulnerable’.

He said: ‘Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. ‘