We don’t need to tell you that this year’s long Easter weekend is very unusual for families up and down the country.

Even the royals’ traditions are having to be forgoed, with the Queen unable to hand out Maundy money on Thursday, and none of the family attending the annual church service in Windsor.

Of course, Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently home schooling their children, George, Charlotte and (maybe?) Louis, dividing the duties between them.

Earlier this week, the couple also surprised young schoolchildren with video calls ahead of the Easter weekend.

In case you missed it, here’s how the Cambridge family have been spending the Easter weekend. Although the family is social distancing at Anmer Hall, Norfolk, they chose to share a previously unseen shot of their Kensington Palace home to mark the national holiday.

It’s not the only time the Duke and Duchess have shared snaps of their home recently – Kate Middleton shared a rare picture from inside their home at Kensington Palace a few weeks ago, too.

The new photo was posted on Easter Sunday as the family wished their 11.5 million followers a Happy Easter.

Complete with a sea of daffodils, we think you’ll agree it really is a lovely one.

Wishing the Cambridges and the rest of the royal family a very Happy Easter!