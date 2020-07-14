William and Kate may break this royal tradition with George, Charlotte and Louis

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have regularly thrown the royal rule book away. They break royal protocol when they travel with their three children and they also broke tradition on their wedding night.

They may also bend the rules when it comes to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Like most members of the royal family, William and Kate attended boarding school when they were younger. The Duke of Cambridge went to Ludgrove School in Wokingham, before attending Eton as a full-time boarder.

However, they could decide not to set the little royals on the same path.

Ingrid Seward told Spanish magazine Quien: ‘We are used to seeing members of royalty breaking tradition these days, so it won’t come as much of a shock if they do things their way.

‘I think William and Kate’s opinion will be if the children are happy in their school, why change things. Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully.

‘I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.’

The royal expert also added that the Duke will ensure his children are comfortable with future education, leaning on his own experience of mental health.

She said: ‘Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health.’

However, the insider believes that Kate may have a different opinion.

‘If I was Kate though, I’d feel more secure if George, as heir to the throne, was tucked away at boarding school,’ she adds.

‘He’ll have more freedom there and he’ll be very protected from any outside dangers.’

Considering George is just turning 7 years old, the Cambridges have time to think about it!