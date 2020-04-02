Why William and Kate didn’t invite the Obamas to their wedding

Millions of people across the globe tuned in to watch Prince William and Kate Middleton say ‘I do’ back in 2011. The couple exchanged vows in front of around 1,900 guests who attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, with 600 invited to a lunch reception at Buckingham Palace and 300 getting an exclusive invite to the evening dinner.

However, two very important figures that didn’t make it onto the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s guestlist were the then-President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama.

According to an article by The Telegraph’s Tim Walker in 2011, Michelle was disappointed not to get an invite.

He wrote: ‘Even after it was clear that Prince William and Kate Middleton would not be sending a wedding invitation to the White House, Michelle Obama still appears not to have given up hope.’

Two months before the big day, she said on the US talkshow Live With Regis and Kelly Show: ‘If I get invited, I’ll go.’

But Walker wrote: ‘Her comments are likely to exasperate senior courtiers, who had to put off naming the wedding date until a week after announcing the engagement because White House officials were not at first certain when Barack Obama and his wife would make their first state visit to Britain.

‘Obama’s men, adamant that the two events should not clash, subsequently agreed May 24 to 26, almost a month after the royal wedding, as the dates for his visit.’

However, shortly after their wedding, William and Kate greeted the Obamas at Buckingham Palace to start their UK tour, and it was their first royal duty as a married couple and Kate’s first as a member of the royal family.

William and Kate have remained close with the Obamas ever since. The former President and First Lady visited their home at Kensington Palace in 2016 (remember those adorable pictures of Barack meeting a toddler Prince George in his dressing gown?) while visiting the UK for the Queen’s 90th birthday.